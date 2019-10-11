City officials investigating water, gas leak in San Luis Obispo

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Courtesy City of San Luis Obispo)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Work is underway after San Luis Obispo city officials detected a gas leak Friday morning in San Luis Obispo.

Officials detected a water and gas leak near the corner of Granada Drive and Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo.

A crew from Southern California Gas company arrived on site to determine the location of the gas leak. Once the location of the leak is determined, the crew will begin repairs.

Fire, Utilities and Public Works staff are also on site.

Utilities have shut off the main water line to the building and is repairing the water leak.

There is no evacuation necessary at this time.