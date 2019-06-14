CHP releases names of two killed in crash in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, - The California Highway Patrol has released the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday in San Luis Obispo.

22-year-old Nicole Annalise Scalone of Bellevue, Wash was driving the wrong way on the northbound side of Highway 101. Her Ford Fiesta collided with a Honda Civic driven by 43-year-old Anthony Scott Au of Los Osos.

Both Scalone and Au were killed in the crash. Scalone was a Cal Poly student who was in town for graduation.

CHP is still investigating the crash. It's currently unclear if distraction or drugs/alcohol played a role in the crash.