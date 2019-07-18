CHP: Driver in double fatal wrong-way crash had BAC three times the legal limit

MGN

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo had a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit, according to California Highway Patrol.

22-year-old Nicole Annalise Scalone of Bellevue, Wash. was driving the wrong way on the northbound side of Highway 101 just south of the Higuera Street exit when her Ford Fiesta collided with a Honda Civic driven by 43-year-old Anthony Scott Au of Los Osos.

Both Scalone and Au died in the crash.

Scalone was a Cal Poly senior who was in town for graduation. Her BAC at the time of the crash was .24 according to CHP.

Au was an employee of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office honored Au earlier this week by adding his portrait to the Sheriff's Office Memorial Wall at the sheriff's headquarters.