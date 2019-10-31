San Luis Obispo County

Central Coast health officials give early update on flu season

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 04:20 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:22 PM PDT

NIPOMO, Calif. - An early snapshot of flu season shows our region is seeing elevated activity from the virus.

The numbers for the region include the Central Coast along with Ventura, Kern, and Los Angeles Counties.

"If numbers are up in any of those counties, that affects our region and that's what we're seeing on the influenza surveillance map," said Rick Rosen of SLO County Public Health.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Health Department says flu levels are normal in their jurisdictions right now. 

"We've had five positive so far for flu. The first one came up on October, so not too unusual. The numbers are pretty consistent with past years, " said Rosen.

But there is something unusual going on, according to public health officials.

"All five were H3N2 flu, which is the same fly strain they saw in Australia," said Rosen.

Experts say that could be an ominous warning.

"It was a rough flu season in the Southern Hemisphere. They had a relatively high number of deaths from flu in Australia this year. It wasn't quite as bad as 2017, which was a really bad flu season, but it was close," said Rosen.

Flu season runs through March and typically peaks from December through February.

Public health officials says the key to avoiding the virus is getting a flu shot.

"It's the best tool we have. It doesn't guarantee that you won't get the flu, but if you do get the flu, generally you're not as sick as you would otherwise be and in terms of a community and population level, it dramatically decreases the number of hospitalizations, the number of deaths, the number of people who get sick with the flu," said Rosen.
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

Celebrities dress up for Halloween
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

Celebrities dress up for Halloween

States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

Highest-paid comedians in 2019
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Highest-paid comedians in 2019

On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

White House Halloween 2019
Getty Images

White House Halloween 2019

Prince William through the years
Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William through the years

On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

Songs written about famous people
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Songs written about famous people

America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26