San Luis Obispo County

California State Parks celebrates World Oceans Day with Facebook live across the coast

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 06:07 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:37 PM PDT

MORRO BAY, Calif. - California State Parks Celebrated World Oceans Day Friday by doing a Facebook live stream from five State Parks across the California Coast including Morro Bay State Park. 

The Facebook live broadcast featured 5 California State Parks, all bordering Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) along the coast.

The parks featured included San Elijo State Beach, Morro Bay State Park, Pt. Lobos State Natural Reserve, and Redwood National & State Parks.

 

 

Each representative live-streaming from each park shared messages about MPAs and how community members can do their part in "protecting and restoring our oceans" by limiting the use of single-use plastics. 

The first World Oceans Day Facebook live featured an inaugural live underwater dive off the coast of Crystal Cove State Park.

A State Park Lifeguards from the Dive Team watched over the underwater camera and mic while PORTS Program Manager Brad Krey reported from the boat.

The live stream showed  the underwater world of the California State Parks Marine Protected Areas, which protect the California coast from the Mexico border up to Oregon.

 

 

The live underwater dive featured on Facebook live reached over 3,000 people. 

State Parks hoped to give people a better understanding of what our California's MPAs are trying to protect. 

 

