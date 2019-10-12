San Luis Obispo County

California inmates prepare for future after release thanks to CALPIA apprenticeship

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 04:28 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:41 PM PDT

California inmates prepare for future after release

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Graduation day at the California Men's Colony saw 57 inmates receive certificates of completion in a program that provides job training on Thursday. The program is called the California Prison Industry Program.

Inmates go through an apprenticeship and learn trade and life skills. At the men's colony, they can learn about machinery, manufacturing, programming, and engineering.

"When they leave with these certifications, they are plug-and-play and ready to go," said Ralph Diaz with the Department of Corrections. "I will venture to say the men and women that leave our prison system through PIA or our rehabilitative programs, they're ready to work for you and contribute."

"Having this type of knowledge and work skill, I do foresee employment opportunities being afforded to me upon release," said Milton Do, a graduate of the program.

Do is set to be released in three weeks. He already has a potential job lined up.

85 percent of all inmates will eventually be released. The Department of Corrections says this type of training is important to help get them back on their feet.

