Cal Poly track team suspended due to allegations of hazing

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - UPDATE: The NCAA will not hand down additional punishment to the Cal Poly track team, university officials confirmed on Monday.

Cal Poly's university track team has been suspended from competition for a total of seven meets and competitions.

University officials say the athletic department has decided to suspend the team due to allegations that senior team members engaged in hazing of younger team members.

An investigation by the university's Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities uncovered team initiation events that included unsafe and inappropriate behavior, underage drinking, coercion to drink, forced exercising, and a scavenger hunt that included sexually explicit items.

University officials are working to determine if individual behavior violated the student code of conduct, which is standard policy.

The university says the suspension will hold the team accountable for their actions.

It's unclear at this time if the investigation will lead to additional punishment by the NCAA.