Cal Poly students design prosthetic hands for boy burned in car crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash Ryan Kissinger tests mechatronics with Julian at the boy's home in Los Angeles. [ + - ] Janis Iourovitski, left, a general engineering student, and Leila Assal, a biomedical engineering student, arrange a set of mechanical fingers on a rubber mold of Julian's right hand. [ + - ] Ryan Kissinger, a mechanical engineering student, shows a computer-aided design of Julian's robotic hand. [ + - ] Ryan Kissinger, a mechanical engineering student, shows a computer-aided design of Julian's robotic hand. [ + - ] Christian Aguirre, an electrical engineering student, works with wiring that will be used on Julian's left hand. [ + - ] Students at Cal Poly created two prosthetic hands for a 10-year-old Los Angeles boy who lost fingers in a fiery crash. (Cal Poly) [ + - ]

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A 10-year-old boy will receive two prosthetic hands from Cal Poly students after losing nearly all of his fingers in a car crash early 2018.

A team of engineering students at Cal Poly is working on a pair of prosthetic hands in the hopes of improving 10-year-old Julian Reynoso's quality of life.

Julian was traveling with his family through an intersection in the Los Angeles area when an alleged drunk driver ran a red light and hit their minivan.

The vehicle was dragged about 25 feet before it caught fire.

Bystanders were able to pull Julian and his mother from the burning car, but they could not save Julian's father, Juan, 34, sister Emma, 6, and brother Sebastian, 5 months.

85 percent of Julian's body was burned, and he lost all or parts of nine fingers.

A mechanical engineering student at Cal Poly named Ryan Kissenger became aware of Julian's needs through the Quality of Life Plus (QL+) club on campus last fall.

The club pairs people who have physical challenges with students, who then work to improve the quality of life for them.

Kissinger assembled a team of seven other students, from the mechanical, biomedical and electrical engineering programs to assist in creative Julian's new prosthetic hands.

"He couldn't play with Legos, he couldn't do all the simple things that I enjoyed in my childhood," said Ryan Kissinger, co-lead of the Hands for Julian team. "So, the scope of the project is restoring that for him."

Austin Conrad, another mechanical engineering student, was one of 70 who applied, knowing the project would be a demanding challenge especially since the accident had occurred just a few months earlier.

"His left hand virtually does not have any finger left," said Conrad, of Santa Rosa, California.

he team has been developing a bionic hand, with motorized fingers, which can be activated by the nub of his left hand.

Kissinger started a GoFundMe campaign in the efforts of raising money for Julian's hands. The campaign reached its $5,000 goal within 48 hours.

After they had created molds of Julian's hands, created computer models and began working on prototypes, they discovered a new challenge.

"The accident was so recent, the scar tissue has changed — the swelling has changed," Conrad said. "And to top it all off, aside from the injuries changing because it's so recent, he's 10 — so he's growing."

Julian's hands are changing in size and shape so the team has had to constantly modify the prosthetics they're designing.

The project also has to be completed by the end of the school year, so they can present Julian his hands at Cal Poly on Saturday, June 8.

"It's like drinking from a firehose," said Kissinger, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. "There are so many different components and so many different things to focus on."

The students often times find themselves working long hours, but are happy to be able to make a difference in Julian's life.

"More than anything else, aside from delivering something that helps him, we also hope to show that there are people out there in the world that are willing to fight to try to make sure he can have a better future," Conrad said.

Kissinger has also been impressed with Julian's attitude throughout this process.

"He's very charismatic," Kissinger said, "maybe it's some testament to the human spirit about people's ability to press on in spite of tragedy. When he was here, he was playing on his Nintendo Switch, and he was cracking jokes."