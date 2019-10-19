Cal Poly set to appeal NCAA penalties next week

Cal Poly to appeal NCAA sanctions

Previous coverage Cal Poly appeals NCAA sanctions over financial aid violations

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly is getting set to make its case to the NCAA that penalties levied against the Athletic Department are too harsh and unfair.

Athletic Director Don Oberhelman and University President Jeffrey Armstrong will travel to Indianapolis next week.

The two will speak to an appeals committee to try to reduce penalties handed to the school earlier this year.

In April, the mustangs were sanctioned over financial aid violations involving more than 200 student-athletes.

Cal Poly was placed on probation for two years, and it will have to vacate wins if the sanctions are upheld.

Oberhelman said the violations were minor, unintentional, and self-reported.

He said the punishment given to the school is a big reach by the NCAA.

"There's a lot of things going on with the NCAA right now, probably not a good time right now for the association. To be honest, I think they're just trying to flex their muscles because they can't get at what I would consider to be the bad actors out there nationwide, and we all know that there's certain programs that are under investigation, and I think the NCAA has a hard time getting them, so this is a way for them to flex their muscles," said Oberhelman.

The appeals panel that will hear Cal Poly's defense will consist of several people, including attorneys, peers from other universities, and the NCAA enforcement staff.

A final ruling isn't expected for at least two months.