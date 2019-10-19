San Luis Obispo County

Cal Poly set to appeal NCAA penalties next week

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 07:07 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 07:09 PM PDT

Cal Poly to appeal NCAA sanctions

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly is getting set to make its case to the NCAA that penalties levied against the Athletic Department are too harsh and unfair.

Athletic Director Don Oberhelman and University President Jeffrey Armstrong will travel to Indianapolis next week.

The two will speak to an appeals committee to try to reduce penalties handed to the school earlier this year.

In April, the mustangs were sanctioned over financial aid violations involving more than 200 student-athletes.

Cal Poly was placed on probation for two years, and it will have to vacate wins if the sanctions are upheld.

Oberhelman said the violations were minor, unintentional, and self-reported.

He said the punishment given to the school is a big reach by the NCAA.

"There's a lot of things going on with the NCAA right now, probably not a good time right now for the association. To be honest, I think they're just trying to flex their muscles because they can't get at what I would consider to be the bad actors out there nationwide, and we all know that there's certain programs that are under investigation, and I think the NCAA has a hard time getting them, so this is a way for them to flex their muscles," said Oberhelman.

The appeals panel that will hear Cal Poly's defense will consist of several people, including attorneys, peers from other universities, and the NCAA enforcement staff.

A final ruling isn't expected for at least two months.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Celebrities who have adopted
Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

Celebrities who have adopted

9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners