San Luis Obispo County

Cal Poly rules alleged fraternity waterboarding was not hazing

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 04:00 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 04:00 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly administrators ruled an alleged incident of waterboarding was not fraternity hazing.

The Dean of Students Office received a video clip of the incident back in September.

It allegedly showed members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity hazing a recruit.

The video posted by Mustang News shows an unrestrained student under a faucet with water pouring over a cloth on his face.

The method is similar to the tactics used for waterboarding.

It also has a caption saying, "when you troll in beer die you get waterboarded".

The university says it immediately began investigating after administrators received the video.

The school met with the chapter, the national fraternity, and the students in the video.

It found that the video was shot in September 2018, before Greek Life recruitment began for the school year.

The school also determined that it does not depict hazing and was not filmed at a fraternity event.

The university says no fraternity recruits were involved, the event did not take place at a registered fraternity house, and was not a registered fraternity gathering.

There was also no evidence that chapter leaders knew of what happened that day.

The university released a statement saying, "Hazing is not tolerated in our campus community. 
Cal Poly takes the health and safety of its students very seriously, and the university responds promptly and appropriately to all reports it receives of any activities that would threaten the health and wellbeing of any of its campus community members. Privacy laws preclude us from discussing or acknowledging any specific student conduct investigations or sanctions. Speaking generally, we investigate all reports of student misconduct. Where misconduct has occurred, the university applies appropriate sanctions aimed at holding students accountable; educating them; and helping them to stay safe and healthy and to avoid future violations of university policies."

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Prince William through the years
Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William through the years

On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

Songs written about famous people
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Songs written about famous people

America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

The many looks of Katy Perry
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The many looks of Katy Perry

2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

Barack Obama: A life in pictures
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Barack Obama: A life in pictures