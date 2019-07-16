San Luis Obispo County

Cal Poly releases statement on employee killed while assisting crash victim

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly's University President released a statement on an employee who was killed while assisting a crash victim early Monday morning in Paso Robles.

Jeffrey D. Armstrong said in a press release that the University is devastated to hear about the death of Monica Cantu, who was a Senior Facilities Custodial Manager. 

Cantu was assisting a crash victim who was hit by a wrong-way driver. While helping the crash victim, Cantu was struck and killed by another vehicle. A second person, Paul Gomez, was transported to the hospital with major injuries. The man responsible for the initial crash is currently wanted by law enforcement.

Armstrong said Cantu joined the University in 2012 to oversee Custodial Services. She was involved in planning and cleanup of almost every major campus event and was known to work long hours to assist her staff, Armstrong said. In 2017, she received the university's Outstanding Staff Award.

"Those of you who know Monica will not be surprised that her first instinct was to stop and help another person in need. Putting others first was central to Monica's values and speaks volumes about her character," Armstrong said in the release. "We are shocked and deeply saddened by today's news, and our thoughts are with Monica's family, friends and coworkers at this difficult time."

The University wants to remind all of their staff that there are resources for any members of the campus community who may need some support. 

The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provides confidential counseling services to all Cal Poly employees and their families. To speak with a counselor, please call their 24-hour support hotline at 800-367-7474. More information about EAP's confidential services is available at http://afd.calpoly.edu/hr/worklife.asp. 

