Cal Poly releases results of diversity survey

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly released results for the diversity survey administrators conducted earlier this year.

The University spoke with students and staff to find out how they feel about diversity and equality.

The survey found that minority groups are more likely to have a negative experience at Cal Poly.

It also said the school has a lack of diversity and inclusiveness.

Those findings were made based on what more than 11,000 students and staff members said in the survey.

"These results are very sobering, but they are not surprising," said Dr. Katrina Wade Golden a keynote speaker at Cal Poly's CPX reveal event.

Cal Poly President Jeffery Armstrong said he also is not surprised by the results but one thing did surprise him.

"The one thing that surprised me was the uniformity that all groups saw that our climate needed to improve the administrative or institutional commitment needed to improve on all levels," said Cal Poly President Jeffery Armstrong.

From African and Asian Americans, the Latino population, economically disadvantaged, women and other minority groups the message was the same.

They don't feel as included, accepted and treated favorably then non-minority groups.

"Females reported more negative and different experiences then males," said Golden.

"Our African American population across our faculty and students have the least positive most negative experience," said Armstrong.

Cal Poly diversity expert Dr. Damon Williams said now it's time to take action.

“Not just having the data on the shelf but actually engaging in dialogues across campus around the data,” said Dr. Williams.

"This identifies what the institution needs are as the base line of understanding around where the major of challenges exist," said Golden.

The university plans to start training incentives and diversity hiring practices in 2020.

"We will continue our work with Cal Poly scholars. We will continue our work to diversify our student population in a Prop 205 manner," said Armstrong.

The university noted they plan to use the data as a catalyst to change its reputation on diversity and inclusion.

"We care about all students, and we care if any group has a less than positive or negative experience," said Armstrong.

Administrators hope to begin rolling out more initiatives and diversity programs next month.