Cal Poly architecture students unveil design proposing Paradise reconstruction

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly architecture students have come up with a design for how they envision Paradise could be rebuilt after the Camp Fire destroyed it in 2018. The project focuses on creating a more resilient and sustainable community.

For five months, 50 students visited the remains of the town and met with survivors.

“Going there it was very sobering, but it was also a very uplifting experience,” said one third-year student.

"You have to go outside of your student-based mind," said classmate Katherine Young. "Like ok you're designing for yourself, but no you're not. You're actually designing for real people.”

“The extent of the devastation is quite horrific," said architecture professor Kent Macdonald. "A lot of the students had a very emotional response to the destruction that they saw. Students saw burnt out cars and houses destroyed.”

The aspiring architects started meeting with Paradise residents in January to draft out a design for how the town could be rebuilt.

“Topographically, it's a very intense area," said university lecturer Stacey White. "There's lots of angulation, but their views are beautiful. The goal was to create a new Paradise that would be socially, economically, and physically resilient.”

“We really wanna create a sustainable building that kinda leads by example for the rebuilding of the town," said Young, displaying a 3-D design and virtual reality video of her vision for the community's Town Hall.

“There was definitely a sense of community, and we wanted to keep that and build upon that,” added Natalie Giombi, who was tasked with re-creating one of the elementary schools lost in the blaze.

Giombi p lanned for defensible space.

“If there were to be a fire again and the trees were to catch fire, there would be this like barrier, there would be this area that the fire wouldn't be able to reach.”

She also wanted to preserve the rustic look community members loved about Paradise.

“I have a natural playground, I have outdoors classrooms. I have these beautiful walking trails, and I've done a lot to use natural materials and use a lot of glass to kinda bring that feeling of nature from the outside.”

Professor Macdonald said they also proposed adding better access to the secluded town. That meant planning for more through-streets.

“There are a lot of cul de sacs in the town and dead-ends. And that was one of the issues that came up during the fire, that people couldn't get out because of these cul de sacs.”

Macdonald said it was also important to ensure more resources were available.

“People had to drive everywhere, services were spread out.”

Students additionally designed structures that would produce their own energy and collect water on site.

Project leaders say their vision has garnered mixed reactions after presenting to Camp Fire survivors on Monday.

“There were some people who really loved the old Paradise, they want the old Paradise back." said Young. "And then there's some other people who want a completely modernized Paradise.”

The plan is only meant as a suggestion for Paradise residents.