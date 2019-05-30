Cal Poly architecture students tackle the daunting task of redesigning fire-ravaged Paradise, CA

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Architecture students work on designs to help rebuild the town of Paradise. (Photo by Joe Johnston 05-08-19)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The emotionally-daunting and tedious prospect of rebuilding the fire-ravaged community of Paradise, Calif. may be buttressed by a think tank of students some 300-miles away in San Luis Obispo.

“The students are so invested,” said Stacey White, a Cal Poly faculty member, now in her third year of teaching an architecture studio class. “It’s not theoretical. When they design these projects, they're picturing the people they’ve met from Paradise and doing what they can to make them proud.”

She and faculty member Kent Macdonald have led the students from their conceptual phases to fully designed buildings.

The small-scale models of buildings stand as a blueprint of how the small, mountain town in Butte County could rebuild.

It was November 8, 2018 when electrical transmission lines sparked the Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in U.S. history since the Cloquet Fire in 1918; 86 people were killed and nearly 19,000 buildings destroyed.

“When I look at rebuilding our community, I’d like to see it built back better than the way it was, to build it for future generations,” Paradise Town Council Member Melissa Schuster said. “To have the students give us ideas was absolutely phenomenal.”

The group of Cal Poly architecture students made three trips to Paradise, meeting with residents and learning about what they wanted and envisioned for their newly rebuilt town among the massive pines: a town hall, a recreation center, an entrepreneurship center. mixed-use housing, healthcare facilities and a more walkable community.

“The extensive contact they’ve had with survivors has given them a sense of how architecture can help people,” Macdonald said.

Examples include a fire station paired with a rock climbing gym.

"Create a casual atmosphere for people to connect, start conversations about fire safety and support social resiliency," said Pacific Austin, a third-year student.

The recreation center includes space for community events, basketball courts, a running track, pool and bicycle shop.

“There are a lot of social spaces for people to create bonds and connections,” said third-year architecture student Alyson Liang. “That’s what helps a community recover after a disaster.”

Cal Poly's mascot is the Mustang, a dynamic symbol of the American West. This collaboration brings hope that the same free-roaming spirit will live once again among the residents rebuilding in the western town of Paradise.