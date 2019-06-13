Cal Poly announces death of senior student days before graduation

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Cal Poly released a statement in an email to the student body announcing the death of one of its students Wednesday.

The email stated that 22-year-old Nicole Scalone died in a Wednesday morning car crash.

Scalone was a senior slated to graduate this weekend at Cal Poly.

The university is plans to give posthumously Scalone her diploma at graduation.

Our news team reached out to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to confirm wether or not this death was related to a double-fatal crash that happened on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning, but they declined to comment.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes just south of the Higuera Street exit.

A 22-year-old woman from Washington and a 43-year-old man from Los Osos were killed in the crash.

The woman was going southbound in the northbound lanes at around 2:30 a.m., according to CHP.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts but did not survive their injuries, said CHP.