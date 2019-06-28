CAL Fire suspends burn permits in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE has suspended burn permits in San Luis Obispo County.

The suspension takes effect at 8 a.m. Friday morning.

It bans all outdoor burning except for campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property as permitted.

Firefighters say warm temperatures in June have quickly dried out the grass and brush that grew in after a wet winter and spring.

CAL FIRE is asking people to have at least 100 feet of defensible space around every home and building on their property in case a wildfire does break out.