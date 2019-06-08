Firefighters stop the spread of vegetation fire in Paso Robles area

(CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - UPDATE: 11:52 P.M. 6/8/2019

Fire crews have been able to stop the spread of the fire at one half an acre.

Crews are expected to remain on scene cleaning up hot spots for another hour, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and the Paso Robles Fire Department also responded to the fire.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo is currently responding to a vegetation fire in the Paso Robles area.

No word yet on how many acres have been burned or if any structures are threatened.

Check back later as more details become available.