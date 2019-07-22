Cal Fire SLO joins PulsePoint App

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Fire SLO is now available on the PulsePoint App.

The agency is listed as the County of San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

PulsePoint was designed to help save lives.

Cal Fire encourages anyone with CPR training and an Android or iOS device to download the app.

"This app helps us improve public safety and also empowers our residents to help someone in need nearby," said County Fire Chief Scotty Jalbert. "It also alerts residents when there is a fire in the county, which is important if there is a future need to evacuate."

The app will notify people with CPR training when someone suffers a heart attack in a nearby public place and need treatment before first responders arrive at the scene.

PulsePoint also lets users know where the closest automated external defibrillator (AED) is during an emergency.

The department's addition to PulsePoint means the app now serves all fire agencies within unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo County along with Morro Bay, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, and Pismo Beach.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire Departments are already on the app.