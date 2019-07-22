Fire

Cal Fire SLO joins PulsePoint App

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 12:08 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:09 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Fire SLO is now available on the PulsePoint App.

The agency is listed as the County of San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

PulsePoint was designed to help save lives.

Cal Fire encourages anyone with CPR training and an Android or iOS device to download the app.

"This app helps us improve public safety and also empowers our residents to help someone in need nearby," said County Fire Chief Scotty Jalbert. "It also alerts residents when there is a fire in the county, which is important if there is a future need to evacuate." 

The app will notify people with CPR training when someone suffers a heart attack in a nearby public place and need treatment before first responders arrive at the scene.

PulsePoint also lets users know where the closest automated external defibrillator (AED) is during an emergency.

The department's addition to PulsePoint means the app now serves all fire agencies within unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo County along with Morro Bay, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, and Pismo Beach.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire Departments are already on the app.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation
Getty Images

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever

On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree