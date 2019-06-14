CAL FIRE SLO battles 2,000 square foot structure fire in Templeton

TEMPLETON, Calif. - CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo (SLO) has reported a structure fire in the 2500 block of Vineyard Drive in Templeton.

Crews are currently on scene of the fire. An approximate 2,000 square foot structure is fully involved with flames, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Units from San Luis Obispo County Fire Department also responded to the fire.

#OakIC (update) Units at scene. Approx. 2,000 square foot structure fully involved. No threat to wildland. Requesting a second alarm. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 14, 2019