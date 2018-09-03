SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

San Luis Obispo County

Brush fire near Paso Robles injuries fireman, destroys one home

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 07:53 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 07:53 PM PDT

Brush fire near Paso Robles injuries fireman, destroys one home

A 25-acre brush fire near Paso Robles scorched down one home, and injured one firefighter. As of Sunday at 3:00 p.m, the fire on Creston Road was 50% contained, with full containment expected before the end of the day. 

 

CAL FIRE reports the home destroyed was uninhabited for a while. 

 

“The owner of the residence lives out of state and so there was no home at the time of the incident,” said Battalion Chief Josh Taylor.  

 

Crews responded to multiple fires along Creston Road at 12:08 on Sunday afternoon. 

 

“We have the one here Franklin Ponds, and we have fires along the roadside all the way up to Neal Springs Rd, said Taylor. “In the next few hours we should have 100% containment, we will not have anybody here overnight.”

 

The firefighting efforts have gone mostly smoothly, except for one firefighter injury.

 

“There was an air tanker drop and [the fireman] got hit by retardant," Taylor explained.

 

The Battalion Chief said the fireman had already been released from the hospital and was back on scene.

 

Officials say no other structures were threatened, and no mandatory evacuations were issued.

 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

