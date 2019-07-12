San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo Police Chief's gun found, suspect identified

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:54 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:51 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department has announced Thursday night that their Police Chief Deanna Cantrell's stolen firearm has been found. 

The police department received a call at around 7 p.m. that the stolen firearm had been found. The man who called the department is reportedly the brother-in-law of the man suspected of stealing the gun. 

Investigators traveled to Los Osos to recover the gun as well as interview the suspect. 

The suspect identified as Skeeter Carlos Mangan, 30, admitted to finding the gun in the El Pollo Loco bathroom in San Luis Obispo and putting it in his pocket before returning home to Los Osos with it. 

The police department thanks the community for the support during this investigation.

