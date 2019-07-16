San Luis Obispo County

Air quality warning due to blowing dust and sand in Oceano Dunes, Nipomo Mesa areas

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 05:54 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:33 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County officials are recommending that the public reschedule outdoor activities amidst warnings of deteriorating air quality on Monday.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and County Public Health Department are advising the public of deteriorating air quality in the Oceano Dunes/Nipomo Mesa area due to blowing dust and sand. 

Blowing sand and dust is forecasted to occur from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the dust forecasted to peak from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Very sensitive individuals like infants, children and adults with existing respiratory or heart conditions may experience adverse health effects during blowing dust periods. 

If blowing dust and sand is visible in the air, county officials recommend all adults and children avoid strenuous outdoor activities and remain indoors as much as possible and set any heating/air conditioning/ventilation systems to recirculation. 

The public is advised to consult their doctor if they are experiencing health problems in an area with blowing dust and sand. 

If staying indoors does not provide relief, temporarily leaving the area and going to a location where the sand is not blowing and dust is not visible is advised. 

County officials will continue to closely monitor air pollution levels throughout the region as forecasts can change. 

Visit the APCD website to see current air quality conditions, forecasts for San Luis Obispo County and to see if you are in the impacted zone for blowing dust. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome

On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

Long-haired female stars over 40
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Long-haired female stars over 40

On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10