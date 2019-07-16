Air quality warning due to blowing dust and sand in Oceano Dunes, Nipomo Mesa areas

Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area and Campgrounds. (Keith Carls / KCOY photo)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County officials are recommending that the public reschedule outdoor activities amidst warnings of deteriorating air quality on Monday.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and County Public Health Department are advising the public of deteriorating air quality in the Oceano Dunes/Nipomo Mesa area due to blowing dust and sand.

Blowing sand and dust is forecasted to occur from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the dust forecasted to peak from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Very sensitive individuals like infants, children and adults with existing respiratory or heart conditions may experience adverse health effects during blowing dust periods.

If blowing dust and sand is visible in the air, county officials recommend all adults and children avoid strenuous outdoor activities and remain indoors as much as possible and set any heating/air conditioning/ventilation systems to recirculation.

The public is advised to consult their doctor if they are experiencing health problems in an area with blowing dust and sand.

If staying indoors does not provide relief, temporarily leaving the area and going to a location where the sand is not blowing and dust is not visible is advised.

County officials will continue to closely monitor air pollution levels throughout the region as forecasts can change.

Visit the APCD website to see current air quality conditions, forecasts for San Luis Obispo County and to see if you are in the impacted zone for blowing dust.