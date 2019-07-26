Bakersfield man killed in Paso Robles crash

MGN

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says a Bakersfield man was killed in a crash in Paso Robles this week.

The crash happened Wednesday just before 9:15 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 just south of the Spring Street off-ramp.

CHP officers say Jonhatan Villarreal, 26, was killed in the crash.

Investigators said his Chevy Tahoe rolled into the riverbed and then onto train tracks.

Villarreal was reportedly thrown from his vehicle.

Train service was suspended temporarily after the crash.

CHP says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.