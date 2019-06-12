Missing Atascadero woman located

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 73-year-old Sherry Kohler has been missing since Monday. ( Atascadero Police Department)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 73-year-old Sherry Kohler has been missing since Monday. ( Atascadero Police Department)

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Update - 12:05 p.m.: Atascadero police say Sherry Kohler was located safely on Wednesday. She was found in Ragged Point and was returned to her family.

The Atascadero Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

73-year-old Sherry Kohler was last seen Monday morning after she left her home on the 5400 block of Regio Place. Kohler left her home in her vehicle, a 2011 Mercedez Benz with California license plate: 6SJX802.

Kohler is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with gray hair. She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas.

Anyone with information is urged to call Atascadero Police Department Sergeant Jeff Wilshusen at 805-461-5051.