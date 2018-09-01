Atascadero Police Dept makes temporary modification to tattoo policy

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The Atascadero Police Department will be temporarily modifying the tattoo policy for the Police Department's personnel starting September 1.

The previous policy banned officers from showing any tattoos while on duty. Several months ago, an officer requested an amendment to the policy. Atascadero Police Chief Jerel Haley requested input on this issue from the City Council, City Manager, as well as a variety of Chiefs of Police across the state, who are also considering similar revisions to their tattoo policies.

"Tattoos have become such a large part of today’s society," said Haley in a department memo.

Haley believes this change to the policy is an opportunity for the department to demonstrate they are open to change and is an effort to be “progressive and keep pace with our culture."

After receiving a "generous amount of feedback and input," Haley has issued a Departmental Directive which authorizes a temporary suspension to the current tattoo policy effective September 1 through November 1, 2018.

During the trial period, Haley says there will be specific limitations on how tattoos can be displayed while in uniform. For example, tattoos applied to the hands, head, face, ear or neck area may not be displayed, and tattoos that are offensive in nature will be strictly forbidden.

“The public will have a big part of the deciding vote on whether we implement this new policy on a permanent basis or not," said Haley.

Haley says at the end of this trial period it will be determined if this will become a permanent policy modification, a summertime exemption, or if the Police Department will return to current standards. If a decision is made at the end of this trial period to maintain the current standards, then all department members will be required to cover all of their tattoos.