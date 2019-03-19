San Luis Obispo County

Atascadero girls remembered as DUI prevention advocates urge others to drive sober

"You never think it's going to happen..."

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Two young women killed in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria are being remembered by friends and family.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Monica Gonzalez and 17-year-old Madison Elizabeth Coleman both of Atascadero.

Coleman's family spoke to KCOY saying they were "beyond devastated", but grateful for the "outpouring of love and support" from the community. 

A friend of Gonzalez's spoke to KCOY as well. Tyra Adams says she met the 20-year-old when they were in 9th grade while attending Atascadero High School. 

"Monica was a very fun person to be with. When I first met her, she was a crazy energetic person. She lived a good life. And it's still hard for me to accept," Adams shared. 

According to Adams, the Gonzalez's are hosting a fundraiser on Sunday March 24 to cover funeral expenses. 

A third person in the same car was also seriously injured in the crash. Their identity has not been released.

The suspect, 27-year-old Javier Artemio Cortes of Santa Maria, is free from custody after posting bail.

Meanwhile, DUI prevention advocacy groups in Santa Barbara County are reminding residents to drive sober. 

"Take an Uber, there is no reason to drive drunk," said Nancy Dowdall of Vow4Mal. The organization partners with the California Highway Patrol and outreaches at events. 

Dowdall says she lost a friend to a drunk driver in Santa Barbara a few years back. 

"It's always hard to believe and you never think it's going to happen to someone you know."

Javier Artemio Cortes is set to appear in court on April 17.

