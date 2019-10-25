San Luis Obispo County

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announces bill to reimburse some PG&E customers over power shutoffs

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 05:59 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 05:59 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Central Coast Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is coauthoring a bill that would force PG&E shareholders to reimburse local small businesses and families for costs associated with Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Thursday's announcement comes as the power utility shut off power to communities across the state over fire danger concerns.

The utility also faced scrutiny earlier this month when it cut power to more than 700,000 customers and its CEO said the blackouts could continue for 10 years.

"Shutting off power has real effects on people," said Cunningham. "For too long, utilities have had little incentive to fire harden their vulnerable infrastructure, and now the ‘solution' is to shut off power. Power shutoffs hurt ordinary people and small businesses. It's only fair that the utilities' shareholders be responsible for any losses incurred by shutting off the power."

Cunningham is writing SB 378 with State Senator Scott Wiener (D- San Francisco).

It will be amended this fall and fully unveiled in January.

PG&E put San Luis Obispo County on a watch list for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff early next week. There are no plans to cut power at the moment, though. 
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

The many looks of Katy Perry
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The many looks of Katy Perry

2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

Barack Obama: A life in pictures
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Barack Obama: A life in pictures

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents