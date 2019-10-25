Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announces bill to reimburse some PG&E customers over power shutoffs

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A Pacific Gas and Electric hard hat at a San Francisco work site.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Central Coast Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is coauthoring a bill that would force PG&E shareholders to reimburse local small businesses and families for costs associated with Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Thursday's announcement comes as the power utility shut off power to communities across the state over fire danger concerns.

The utility also faced scrutiny earlier this month when it cut power to more than 700,000 customers and its CEO said the blackouts could continue for 10 years.

"Shutting off power has real effects on people," said Cunningham. "For too long, utilities have had little incentive to fire harden their vulnerable infrastructure, and now the ‘solution' is to shut off power. Power shutoffs hurt ordinary people and small businesses. It's only fair that the utilities' shareholders be responsible for any losses incurred by shutting off the power."

Cunningham is writing SB 378 with State Senator Scott Wiener (D- San Francisco).

It will be amended this fall and fully unveiled in January.

PG&E put San Luis Obispo County on a watch list for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff early next week. There are no plans to cut power at the moment, though.

