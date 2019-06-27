Arroyo Grande police warn of phone scam

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The Arroyo Grande Police Department is warning people about a phone scam.

Police say people are getting calls telling them there’s a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammer is ‘spoofing’ a telephone number and using the name of a current police department employee to make the scam seem real.

Police say the scammer asks for pre-paid debit cards and an activation code to clear the warrant.

Officers are reminding people that they do not call to notify people of arrest warrants.

Investigators also ask family members and friends to be aware that most of these scams target senior citizens.