San Luis Obispo County

Arizona homicide suspect located in San Luis Obispo County Jail

By:

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 05:25 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 05:30 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says an Arizona homicide suspect is in custody.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that it had been contacted by police in Tucson, Arizona. They were requesting help finding a person of interest in a homicide case that they were investigating.

Deputies say that person was identified as Preston Scott Scruggs, 28, who was already in custody in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for unrelated charges.

Tucson police say he was wanted in connection with a homicide at a motel back in January 2017. Someone was found dead underneath a bed.

Detectives gathered evidence, including surveillance video of the victim entering the room, and later, two men entering. Tucson police say the men were seen leaving the room, but not the victim. Officers say the men were identified as Scruggs and James Russell Cook.

Police say Cook confessed to the killing in 2018.

They then used DNA evidence to connect Scruggs to the homicide.

He will serve his remaining sentence on charges in San Luis Obispo County and then be turned over to authorities in Arizona.

