Teen killed in Oceano Dunes accident on Saturday

OCEANO DUNES, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a sixth person has died in an off-road vehicle accident at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Saturday.

Park Rangers and lifeguards described the victim as a young man approximately 18 years old from Sacramento. They found him unconscious and without a pulse. Bystanders performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Investigators said he was riding an off-road motorcycle and following another rider when he went off a 30-foot dune at an unknown speed.

He had a helmet on when he was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered a traumatic injury on impact.

The Motorcycle was equipment with a whip and a flag.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The sixth fatality at the dunes this year follows a vote by the California Coastal Commission to allow the state to develop a safety plan based on recommendations.