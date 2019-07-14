Teen killed in Oceano Dunes accident on Saturday
Sixth fatal accident of the year
OCEANO DUNES, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a sixth person has died in an off-road vehicle accident at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Saturday.
Park Rangers and lifeguards described the victim as a young man approximately 18 years old from Sacramento. They found him unconscious and without a pulse. Bystanders performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
Investigators said he was riding an off-road motorcycle and following another rider when he went off a 30-foot dune at an unknown speed.
He had a helmet on when he was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered a traumatic injury on impact.
The Motorcycle was equipment with a whip and a flag.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The sixth fatality at the dunes this year follows a vote by the California Coastal Commission to allow the state to develop a safety plan based on recommendations.