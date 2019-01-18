"All their lives were in danger" - SLO City Fire rescues men trapped in creek after storm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Knee-deep in water., SLO City firemen came to the rescue of an elderly man early on Thursday morning.

The call came in around 3 a.m.

“A male, approximately 61 years old, was stranded or trapped on a island in the creek bed,” said fire captain Steven Gonzalez,

Then, just an hour and a half after the rescue along the Bob Jones Trail, another call came in for more help half a mile down.

“In an area across from the strawberry fields where it was two individuals, two men in a tent, it was actually floating in the creek approximately 10-20 feet,” said Gonzalez.

The fire captain explained his crew threw a rope at the men and helped them across.

“All their lives were in danger if they get in the fast flow of the water rapids; at that point the flowing was about 25 miles per hour.”

Gonzalez said that's equivalent to wind blowing 700 miles per hour.

“Just like a tornado, it's very dangerous.”

The homeless men SLO City firemen helped out on Thursday refused medical attention. Rescuers say the men moved their encampment to higher ground. Officials are advising others to stay away from the creeks.

In northern SLO County, the heavy rains prompted some road closures.

“We have currently one closure and that's Cholame Valley, that's up in north county off of Highway 46,” explained a spokesperson for the county's Public Works department, Joshua Roberts.

Officials say crews will be out on the roads for the next weeks doing clean ups.

“We actually had an incident this morning out on Creston Road in Paso Robles where we had a downed tree. That's since been removed and any issues with power have been restored,” said Roberts.

Most county roads are open.