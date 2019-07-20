San Luis Obispo County

Airman from Nipomo receives Silver Star

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

NIPOMO, Calif. - A Nipomo Ariman man received a Silver Star on Thursday for acts of heroism he performed in Afghanistan back in 2018, according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

Technical Sgt. Michale Perolio is an assessment and selection instructor and was assigned to the 350th Special Warfare Training Squadron at JBSA-Lackland.

Perolio was a part of a five-man team sent out to conduct a key leader engagement on Jan. 11, 2018 when they were met with enemy fire. Three members were hit by machine gun fire. 

Perolio immediately started treating the wounds of the three members struck by gun fire.

He went directly into the line of enemy fire to try to identify the safest route back into friendly lines after one member, Captain William Clark, was critically injured.

He then directed a precision airstrike which resulted in the death of 12 enemy combatants and destruction of the machine-gun just minutes after the attack.

Two of the injured members were able to receive medical care within 15 minutes thanks to Perolio's actions. 

Col. James Hughes, Special Warfare Training Wig Commander, hosted the presentation of the Silver Star.

The presiding official of the ceremony was Lt. Gen Brad Webb, incoming commander of Air Education and Training Command. 

"The Silver Star is a big deal. Mike is going to join the ranks of some notable Airmen such as Chuck Yeager, Bud Day, Jimmy Doolittle, and special warfare operators such as Calvin Markham, Cam Kelsch, [Ishmael] Villegas and Brian Claughsey to name a few," said Webb.

The ground force commander of Perolio's unit in Afghanistan, U.S. Army Captain William Clark, was also a guest speaker at the ceremony.

"[Perolio] is an expert at his job. He's everything that you would want from someone standing next to you in a gunfight. Mike and some very talented surgeons are the only two reasons that I'm here today. He got me out of the worst situation that I've ever been in and I honestly can't thank him enough," said Clark. 

Perolio currently trains new recruits that come through the assessment and selection course for the Special Warfare Training Wing. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome

On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13