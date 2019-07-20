Airman from Nipomo receives Silver Star

Photo By Sarayuth Pinthong | Technical Sgt. Michael Perolio , bows his head during the prayer before he was presented both the Silver and Bronze Stars, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland July 18, 2019. Perolio was presented the Silver Star in connection to military operations against an armed enemy in Afghanistan Jan. 11, 2018, during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Perolio was part of a five-man element of American special operators and partner force representatives conducting key leader engagement with local militia forces. The Bronze Star was presented to him for his service across his Afghanistan employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong )

NIPOMO, Calif. - A Nipomo Ariman man received a Silver Star on Thursday for acts of heroism he performed in Afghanistan back in 2018, according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

Technical Sgt. Michale Perolio is an assessment and selection instructor and was assigned to the 350th Special Warfare Training Squadron at JBSA-Lackland.

Perolio was a part of a five-man team sent out to conduct a key leader engagement on Jan. 11, 2018 when they were met with enemy fire. Three members were hit by machine gun fire.

Perolio immediately started treating the wounds of the three members struck by gun fire.

He went directly into the line of enemy fire to try to identify the safest route back into friendly lines after one member, Captain William Clark, was critically injured.

He then directed a precision airstrike which resulted in the death of 12 enemy combatants and destruction of the machine-gun just minutes after the attack.

Two of the injured members were able to receive medical care within 15 minutes thanks to Perolio's actions.

Col. James Hughes, Special Warfare Training Wig Commander, hosted the presentation of the Silver Star.

The presiding official of the ceremony was Lt. Gen Brad Webb, incoming commander of Air Education and Training Command.

"The Silver Star is a big deal. Mike is going to join the ranks of some notable Airmen such as Chuck Yeager, Bud Day, Jimmy Doolittle, and special warfare operators such as Calvin Markham, Cam Kelsch, [Ishmael] Villegas and Brian Claughsey to name a few," said Webb.

The ground force commander of Perolio's unit in Afghanistan, U.S. Army Captain William Clark, was also a guest speaker at the ceremony.

"[Perolio] is an expert at his job. He's everything that you would want from someone standing next to you in a gunfight. Mike and some very talented surgeons are the only two reasons that I'm here today. He got me out of the worst situation that I've ever been in and I honestly can't thank him enough," said Clark.

Perolio currently trains new recruits that come through the assessment and selection course for the Special Warfare Training Wing.