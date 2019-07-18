San Luis Obispo County

Body found in Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 11:52 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:55 AM PDT

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Law enforcement is working to identify a body that was found early Thursday morning in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles.

The report was made by a person that was in the area metal detecting. 

The body was identified as a male. 

California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department and Paso Robles Police Department responded to the scene. 

The Salinas Riverbed is south of San Luis Obispo city limits and east of Highway 101. 

Paso Robles Police Department is currently working with San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department to identify the body. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


