Body found in Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles

Yumi Kimura via Wikimedia Commons

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Law enforcement is working to identify a body that was found early Thursday morning in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles.

The report was made by a person that was in the area metal detecting.

The body was identified as a male.

California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department and Paso Robles Police Department responded to the scene.

The Salinas Riverbed is south of San Luis Obispo city limits and east of Highway 101.

Paso Robles Police Department is currently working with San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department to identify the body.