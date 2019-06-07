San Luis Obispo County

93-year-old man receives high school diploma at Arroyo Grande high graduation

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 09:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 10:52 PM PDT

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Hundreds of students graduated at Arroyo Grande High School today.

One student who was pulled out of school and sent to a Japanese internment camp decades ago during WWII never got his diploma until today.

During today's ceremony, Haruo Hayashi received his diploma at the age of 93.

He received his diploma alongside his grandson who also graduated today.

His family and friends are overwhelmed with joy and said he's proud to be in the same graduation as his grandson.
 

