16 deputies sworn in and three promoted by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

(Courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office swore in a total of 16 deputies and three members were promoted in ceremonies Wednesday.

10 members that were sworn in were Correctional Deputies and six were Patrol Deputies.

The Sheriff's Office also recognized the promotions of two new Senior Deputies as well as a Correctional Sergeant.

The swearing in and pinning ceremonies were led by Sheriff Parkinson.

K9 Jack was also retired at the ceremony. He was assigned to Senior Deputy Al Barger in 2010 and then officially retired in March.

Jack helped find more than 5,250 grams of cocaine, 2,032 grams of heroin, 1,472,347 grams of marijuana, and 26,640 grams of methamphetamine.