San Luis Obispo County Airport gets new flight to Las Vegas

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -

San Luis Obispo County Airport is getting a new flight to Las Vegas.

In a few months, Contour Airlines will begin new nonstop flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas.





As the San Luis Obispo airport continues to grow,

"We're growing 20% a year. It's great for the community. It's another new option to get here through Las Vegas,” said Kevin Buman, director of the San Luis Obispo County Airport.





The Santa Maria Airport, which has four nonstop flights to Las Vegas, is going strong.





Chris Hastert of the Santa Maria Airport said the flight is extremely popular, and often flying at full capacity.





"It's a matter of time as the community grows and as the whole region does well for air service. So we're happy that San Luis Obispo is doing well. It promotes service for our airport as well,” Hastert said.





San Luis Obispo's route will be focused around the weekend, running Thursday through Saturday and Monday.





Santa Maria's flights are on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“ This is the first year we've increased from three flights a week to four flights, so we're very pleased with the performance,” Hastert said.

Santa Maria’s flights are cheaper.

Some tickets are running as low as $44, whereas San Luis Obispo's tickets are starting at $99, one way.

As both airports are fast growing, Hastart said Santa Maria is in great shape and is looking for new service.



