San Luis Obispo 2018 Annual crop statistics released

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture - Weights and Measures has announced the release of the 2018 production statistics for the local agricultural industry.

The overall value of agricultural production hit a milestone record of $1,035,499,000 in 2018. An increase of 12% over the value reported in 2017.

This figure represents only product gross values and does not reflect net profits received by local agricultural producers. Also, reported values do not include multipliers related to secondary economic benefits to the community.

The top ten commodities by value in 2018 were:

1. Wine Grapes 2. Strawberries 3. Broccoli 4. Avocados 5. Cattle and Calves 6. Vegetable Transplants 7. Cauliflower 8. Cut Flowers 9. Head Lettuce and 10. Lemons

To see the top 20 Value Crops.... click here: 2018 Top Twenty Value Crops

Despite the summer heat wave, wine grape producers enjoyed a good growing season with an 8% increase in production and an overall price increase of 3%.

The total wine grape value hit a record high of $276 million. Fresh and processed strawberry production skyrocketed due to increased expanse and the planting of higher yielding varieties.

Prices plummeted early in the season due to an oversupply of strawberries following a statewide freeze that prevented growing regions from the typical phasing in of product.

Despite the price drop, the overall strawberry value was up 18% to more than $268 million. Vegetable acreage has rebounded to come back in line with historical levels. The rebound was due to increased rain over the last couple of years, which is a more stable labor market and favorable growing conditions for vegetable crops.

The animal category increased by 1% compared to 2017, valued at just over $48.5 million. The number of cattle and calves sold during 2018 increased by 4% to 44,900. Cattle prices dropped 5% averaging $131 per CWT. Since 2016, the cattle industry appears to have stabilized relative to the prolonged drought experienced in recent years.

The nursery industry is in a state of transition with indoor cannabis production beginning to replace nursery stock. Local greenhouse facilities are being leased or purchased for cannabis production, resulting in decreased indoor decorative and ornamental plant production during 2018.

Despite the conversion of some local growing area to cannabis, the nursery stock industry remained relatively stable with the overall value declining just 2% to $81.2 million.

Statistics for the local agricultural industry featured in the Department's Annual Crop Reports for 1928 through 2017 can be viewed at www.slocounty.ca.gov/agcomm​​​​​​​