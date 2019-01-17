Weathering the storm with Caltrans and PG&E

SANTA MARIA - While we check in with law enforcement and the Office of Emergency Management to monitor the rain, there’s a handful of agencies out there working in tandem to keep the roads safe and the lights on.

Potholes, slip outs and issues with retaining walls are all things Caltrans is concerned about during a rain event.

“Our maintenance forces, our construction engineers and geotechnical engineers are all on call 24-seven during these periods of winter rain,” said Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs.

As crews prepare for potential flooding and assist law enforcement with any road closures, Shivers says a lot of preventative work is done during the summer to prepare for the rainy season.

“The thing we want to make sure of is that drainage facilities are clear, potholes and slip outs don’t develop on the highway. Our maintenance forces pretty much drive these areas everyday,” said Shivers.

Shivers says so far there have been no major incidents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. PG&E also reporting very few outages in the area but both agencies are seeing some issues in the northern territory toward Cambria and Monterey.

“We have our Emergency Operations Center activated and that puts a whole bunch expert people who are looking at responding to outages downed lines, restoration,” said Mark Mesesan, PG&E Communications Representative.

That includes pre-positioning line crews in specific areas to expedite response times.

“We have our Storm Outage Prediction Models where the information that comes from the forecast and the instruments that we have are used to predict where outages might occur,” said Mesesan.

While PG&E plans for this on a routine basis, they’re asking their customers to have a plan too.

Officials with the utility company stress the importance of knowing what to do if you see a downed line. Assume it is energized and extremely dangerous, do not touch or try to move it. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

During a storm, PG&E also recommends using flashlights as opposed to candles, keeping your phone changed or hanging a backup phone and having bottled water on hand.