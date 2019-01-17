Safety

Weathering the storm with Caltrans and PG&E

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 10:29 PM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 01:15 AM PST

Weathering the storm with Caltrans and PG&E

SANTA MARIA - While we check in with law enforcement and the Office of Emergency Management to monitor the rain, there’s a handful of agencies out there working in tandem to keep the roads safe and the lights on. 

Potholes, slip outs and issues with retaining walls are all things Caltrans is concerned about during a rain event. 

“Our maintenance forces, our construction engineers and geotechnical engineers are all on call 24-seven during these periods of winter rain,” said Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs. 

As crews prepare for potential flooding and assist law enforcement with any road closures, Shivers says a lot of preventative work is done during the summer to prepare for the rainy season. 

“The thing we want to make sure of is that drainage facilities are clear, potholes and slip outs don’t develop on the highway.  Our maintenance forces pretty much drive these areas everyday,” said Shivers. 

Shivers says so far there have been no major incidents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. PG&E also reporting very few outages in the area but both agencies are seeing some issues in the northern territory toward Cambria and Monterey. 

“We have our Emergency Operations Center activated and that puts a whole bunch expert people who are looking at responding to outages downed lines, restoration,” said Mark Mesesan, PG&E Communications Representative. 

That includes pre-positioning line crews in specific areas to expedite response times. 

“We have our Storm Outage Prediction Models where the information that comes from the forecast and the instruments that we have are used to predict where outages might occur,” said Mesesan.

While PG&E plans for this on a routine basis, they’re asking their customers to have a plan too. 

Officials with the utility company stress the importance of knowing what to do if you see a downed line. Assume it is energized and extremely dangerous, do not touch or try to move it.  Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

During a storm, PG&E also recommends using flashlights as opposed to candles, keeping your phone changed or hanging a backup phone and having bottled water on hand. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Betty White through the years
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS

Betty White through the years

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Survivors of abduction in the US
Barron County Sheriff via CNN

Survivors of abduction in the US

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

Celebrities who go by one name
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: January 15
Jo Hale for Getty Images

On this day: January 15

Most memorable celebrity weddings
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Most memorable celebrity weddings

Craziest truck spills
Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN

Craziest truck spills