Tanker truck rollover prompts road closures and evacuations

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 10:56 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 12:37 PM PDT

NIPOMO, Calif. - A hazmat crew is at the scene of a rollover of a tanker truck caring a hazardous chemical near Willow Road and Highway 1 near Guadalupe and Nipomo. Highway 1 will be closed between Sheriden Road and Arriba Place for several hours. 

Cal Fire SLO received a 911 call of a possible truck rollover around 6:50 a.m on the 690 block of Guadalupe Road. When crews arrived, they found a tanker truck on its side and the driver out the truck uninjured. A Cal Fire representative says the tanker is caring an unknown hazardous chemical and confirms that none of the chemical in the tanker spilled in the crash.  Later NewsChannel 3 reporter Nathalie Vera at the scene was able to confirm that about 100 gallons of contents had spilled.

 

 

Chris Elms, a Public Information Officer with Cal Fire says that if a spill occurred it could "create an environmental issue."

Cal Fire SLO is in unified command with CHP, SLO Sheriff's Office, SLO Regional Hazmat, and the California Department of Fish and Game. The plan is to transfer the tanker's chemical to another tanker and then move the tanker truck.  Cal Fire says this operation could take about 8 to 12 hours to complete.

 

 

Due to the hazardous chemical and the risk of a spill, about 10-15 homes northeast of the accident have been evacuated. Elms confirms that all those asked to evacuate have complied. Elms says that if they chemical did spill it could make people sick.

 

 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

