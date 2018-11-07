Proposed new Santa Barbara Police station sites come with a push back from several groups

Plans to build a new police station in Santa Barbara are moving along at a solid pace, but two proposed sites will face intense community scrutiny based on comments made in recent weeks.

A public discussion takes place tonight at the main library starting at 5:15 p.m.

One site is the Louise Lowry Davis/Spencer Adams Park, 1235 Teen Center location on De la Vina Street at Victoria.

The other site is the Cota Street parking lot at Santa Barbara Street which is used for parking needs downtown and on Saturday it is the home of the popular Farmers Market.

Principal Project Manager Brad Hess says there has not been a final decision and many aspects of the sites will be studied.

The push back comes from different perspectives.

And the sites were picked after other locations were ruled out. Those include the Verizon building, Sears, the Post office, News-Press Building, the Earl Warren Showgrounds and the Carrillo Street commuter lot. Reasons for sites being rejected include purchase costs, flooding risks, easements, height restrictions, zoning, seismic, and lot size.

The Louis Lowry Davis/1235 Teen Center/ Spencer Adams Park site is 3.4 acres. The Farmers Market lot is smaller and part of the adjacent lot at the Employment Development Department will have to be used to complete the proper footprint.

Relocating the existing parking and Farmers Market use is also a consideration. The same goes for relocating the lawn bowling and community services at the De la Vina Street site.

Spencer Adams Park was deeded to the city according to Park Director Jill Zachary. It was designated for park use and to change that it would take a vote. The earliest this could be on the ballot is next November.

The property creates a delay because of that timeline.

The city is also looking for the best site for the next 50 years.

Work on the two sites will be taking place on a dual path..

They will be reviewed for issues including layouts and security for holding cells, property rooms, the crime lab and parking. The department has about 211 positions and 50 volunteers.

Parks Commissioner Bebe Longstreet said, "everybody knows we need a new police station. I have to be protective of the open space we have."

Zachary says "The Louis Lowry Davis Center is a community center, and it is a site for many meetings, lunch programs and activities including bridge, chess and local meetings. The Teen Center is operated by the Police Activities League. (PAL). It serves up to 50 kids at one time."

Lawn bowling will be a tough issue to deal with. It has been there 81 years.

President of the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, Janet Napier said, "I do understand the need for a new police station. The noise and sirens associated with a police station day and night are not compatible with this neighborhood."

She called the area, "a little oasis for fresh air and exercise." Often she says it has been a place for downtown workers to eat lunch or escape their office for a short time.

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls club was founded 81 years ago.

It has120 active members has hosted 700 members of the community to lawn bowl this year alone. That included employees of both the city and county of Santa Barbara.

For about five years the 14 member Special Olympics bocce ball athletes have practiced there.

Speaking to the Parks Commission, she said, "If the city does decide to place on the ballot in the November 2019 election to undesignate Spencer Adams park as a park

all of our members will be working very hard to insure a no vote."

She pointed out that this was not an anti-police stance, but just one in favor of the lawn bowling site.

Hess said efforts would be made to help relocate either the Farmers Market, the community center or bowling if necessary.

At the Saturday and Tuesday Farmers market flyers were handed out by the staff to inform the shoppers about the possible changes, and to speak out at the community meetings.

The Farmers Market lot is particularly familiar with the downtown residents and has been featured often in city promotions, brochures and photographs.

Manager Sam Edelman says relocating the market is complicated because of the number of trucks, popups, related parking and the volume of people that come and go.

That rules out one of the first suggestions - De la Guerra Plaza in front of City Hall. Other sites have been on the Santa Barbara Eastside, the DMV parking lot on Castillo, and on State Street downtown where it would take three blocks, due to its size, unlike the smaller Tuesday market on the same street.

Saturday there was also an informational table set up at the market by the city to explain the projects and the meetings.

The scheduled community meetings will be:

November 7 Main Library

November 13 Franklin Center

November 15 La Cumbre Jr. High

All meetings will be 5:15 p.m. - 7 p.m.