SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Safety

Oxnard Police cracking down on distracted driving by going undercover

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 10:35 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:35 AM PDT

Oxnard Police cracking down on distracted driving by going undercover

OXNARD, Calif. - It seems harmless. 

You’re sitting at a stoplight waiting for the light to turn green, so you look down at your phone. 

But that simple move is exactly what Oxnard Police is trying to stop. 

On Wednesday, Officer Sergio Figueroa went undercover at one of the busiest intersections in the city – Oxnard Boulevard and Vineyard Avenue. 

“I was in plain clothes, and I had a cardboard sign that said, ‘the truth shall set you free’ and then I had my body-worn camera tucked in between the cardboard so I could record all of the violations as I announced them to the officers,” said Figueroa. 

In a five-hour time frame, Figueroa cited 85 people for distracted driving. 

The intersection is not only busy – it’s dangerous. From January 2018 to July 2018, the area saw 30 traffic accidents. 

“It’s scary to see from the position I was in,” said Figueroa. “The fact that so many people are not paying attention, both while they are driving and just sitting in their car waiting for the light to cycle…that is how other crimes occur because people are not paying attention to their surroundings.”

The Oxnard Police Department does undercover operations around 4 to 5 times a year.

There is another big incentive to put your phones down when you're in your car, beyond just safety.

The fine for distracted driving is around 160 dollars.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood