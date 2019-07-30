Overdue hiker, dog rescued after going missing in Los Padres National Forest

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - (Update Tuesday 2:00 p.m.) - Wesley Welch and overdue hiker was rescued Tuesday by helicopter. His dog was also located safe and helped out of the wilderness by Search and Rescue crews.

They were located in a remote area known as Fish Camp. Search teams found a trail register that was signed by Welch, which greatly reduced the search area and ultimately led to him being found.

Search teams stayed overnight in the wilderness and some needed to be deployed at certain areas of the trail by a helicopter due to the terrain.

Welch was located at around 11:20 a.m. at Fish Camp and lifted out by helicopter. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion and dehydration. He covered about 38 of the 40 miles of his planned trip. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said extreme heat may have been a contributing factor in the incident.

Welch's dog, Davie, was in good health and walked out of the area with the search team. He will be checked by a veterinarian and then reunited with his family. 35 volunteer Search and Rescue personnel were assisted by agencies throughout the state.

The Incident Commander credited Welch for assisting with his own rescue by providing family with his route and utilizing the trail registers posted along his route which helped crews narrow down the search.

The sheriff's office wants to remind people that even the most experienced hiker can get stuck due to unplanned weather changes, dangerous animals or other hazards. Hiking safety tips can be found on the Santa Barbara Search and Rescue webpage.

