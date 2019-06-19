Safety

New sensors and technology helps Edison monitor high risk locations

Equipment is going up through coverage area

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 07:20 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 07:34 PM PDT

High tech weather sensors are transmitting specific information from areas critical to Southern California Edison along with an array of new cameras.  (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

MONTECITO, Calif. - Some of our most devastating wildfires recently have come from utility company power equipment often impacted by  powerful winds. 

 That's why Southern California Edison is getting ahead of these dangerous conditions with more weather related equipment,  spread out in high risk areas.


Edison Wildland Fire Meteorologist Tom Rolinski explains the systems saying, "we are installing all these weather stations across our territory.  We have never had this kind of data coming into our system."

The focus is on the weather conditions. "How windy it is.  How dry it is particularly if we get into a Santa Ana Wind event," he said.

One of the units is on a pole on Olive Mill Road in Montecito an area that had numerous evacuations in recent years due to weather issues.
It is transmitting information such as wind speed, relative humidity, and  temperature   to a regional center.  That is tracked directly and remotely.
 

Edison says it has 320 weather stations installed now with a  goal of  up to 850 by the end of 2020.
There are also 100 wildfire monitoring cameras installed with 160 going in by the end of this year  That will cover nearly all of its high fire risk areas.
 

Over the years Edison has installed other technology with sensors  that can detect smoke possibly from a brush fire. If that happens an alarm will go off in a nearby fire station."
Already this year we have had several grass and vegetation fires in throughout Santa Barbara coast and Ventura County.   Statewide it has been an active start to fire season with light grasses catching fire frequently, often near roadsides or where machinery is in use.
 

Edison is hoping this new technology along with existing equipment from other sources including regional fire departments and the National Weather Service,  will help with precise,  real-time information.    It can be very valuable  on developing or changing conditions both before and during a major incident.
 

Edison has several links for their new equipment for the public to access and see what conditions are being reported.

For more information on the links to remote stations go to: MesoWest   or Southern California Edison.        Edison provided a portion of the images for this story.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years

On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for BBC America

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'

On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15