New sensors and technology helps Edison monitor high risk locations

High tech weather sensors are transmitting specific information from areas critical to Southern California Edison along with an array of new cameras. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

MONTECITO, Calif. - Some of our most devastating wildfires recently have come from utility company power equipment often impacted by powerful winds.

That's why Southern California Edison is getting ahead of these dangerous conditions with more weather related equipment, spread out in high risk areas.





Edison Wildland Fire Meteorologist Tom Rolinski explains the systems saying, "we are installing all these weather stations across our territory. We have never had this kind of data coming into our system."



The focus is on the weather conditions. "How windy it is. How dry it is particularly if we get into a Santa Ana Wind event," he said.



One of the units is on a pole on Olive Mill Road in Montecito an area that had numerous evacuations in recent years due to weather issues.

It is transmitting information such as wind speed, relative humidity, and temperature to a regional center. That is tracked directly and remotely.



Edison says it has 320 weather stations installed now with a goal of up to 850 by the end of 2020.

There are also 100 wildfire monitoring cameras installed with 160 going in by the end of this year That will cover nearly all of its high fire risk areas.



Over the years Edison has installed other technology with sensors that can detect smoke possibly from a brush fire. If that happens an alarm will go off in a nearby fire station."

Already this year we have had several grass and vegetation fires in throughout Santa Barbara coast and Ventura County. Statewide it has been an active start to fire season with light grasses catching fire frequently, often near roadsides or where machinery is in use.



Edison is hoping this new technology along with existing equipment from other sources including regional fire departments and the National Weather Service, will help with precise, real-time information. It can be very valuable on developing or changing conditions both before and during a major incident.



Edison has several links for their new equipment for the public to access and see what conditions are being reported.

For more information on the links to remote stations go to: MesoWest or Southern California Edison. Edison provided a portion of the images for this story.