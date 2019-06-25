Local firefighters tested on rock cliffs

A rocky cliff on Gibraltar Road above Santa Barbara was the testing ground for new firefighters Monday. (John Palminteri/KEYT)

MONTECITO, Calif. - High end rescue training is taking Montecito and Carpinteria firefighters to a dangerous place this week.

They are going over a cliff on Gibraltar Road to practice a variety of ways to get to a patient that may have gone down.

"We get a lot of vehicles that go over the side and we have to set up rope systems," said Montecito Fire Protection District Captain Shaun Davis.

A drill on the side of a rock wall is one of the final tests for new firefighters who will be answering calls full time next month.

In a real life incident, they could also be coordinating with several agencies and a helicopter overhead.

Davis said, "It is important for us to be able to work together and know what we are doing and plug into each others systems and feel comfortable with eachother."

Firefighters on the scene of a person over the side of a cliff have to decide quickly how they will make the rescue once they get to that victim. They could put ropes down and bring that person up or lower them down to a trail to either walk or carry them out."

They also have to judge height, weight and angles. One device is called an Arizona Vortex.

"We get the top of that thing up above the edge and that gives us a high directional so that allows us a little space between the edge of the cliff and the top of that vortex where they can come in over the edge."

Everything here is done by hand, there are no machines or motors.

"If a rope gets caught up somewhere and before we notice it and if that thing is still moving we can actually fail our system so we like to have hands on," said Davis.

Even with hours and even years of training, going over rocky edges, cliffs or steep hiking trails, requires a variety of game plans.

"Every situation is a little bit different it is always a dynamic situation and so here we have a lot of different challenges." said Davis. "As long as you trust your equipment and you trust each other and that you set this up correctly there should be nothing to be afraid of."