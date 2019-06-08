Gun violence the target of a week of awareness

Gun violence awareness events are planned for the next week in Santa Barbara, (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Advocates calling for the prevention of gun violence have gathered in Santa Barbara to launch a week of awareness.

Last year, 40,000 Americans died as a result of gun violence. That's almost half of Santa Barbara's population," said Toni Wellen with the Coalition Against Gun Violence.

Taking a stand against a stand against gun violence doesn't just happen after a prominent event. It is year round.

"It's become all too obvious that we are all affected by gun violence, " said Wellen on the steps of Santa Barbara City Hall.

Those on the front line say for them it's daily.

The message includes not just violence on another person but also suicide prevention.

Wellen said, "the majority of gun deaths are suicide and the majority of those are people over 65 and they are white males."

Wearing Orange and launching a week of anti-gun violence actions, the organizers remind us of the prominent killings in our area with the Isla Vista attacks five years ago with a gun and a knife.

Last year there was the Borderline night club killings in Thousands Oaks. 13 died including the suspect who took his own life.

In 2017, the Las Vegas Route 91 music festival ambush killed 58 people and wounded 422. That included many from Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

The effort currently includes an urgency to include mental health intervention options and ways to notify law enforcement when someone may be at risk of using a gun to hurt others or themselves.

"Because anybody who uses a gun to kill themselves or others is mentally unbalanced. It is not a normal act," said Wellen.

The group, Moms Demand Action, also spoke with many carrying signs. They are doing community outreach to Transition House on Saturday, a location where mainly women can go for a safe haven from domestic violence or other setbacks in their lives.

Kendall Pata with the group says, "at a time when attending school is more deadly than serving in the active military, Moms Demand Action is hosting thousands of wear orange events across the nation this weekend to raise awareness about gun violence."

District Attorney Joyce Dudley spoke about her focus on first responders and their stresses that can lead to suicide.

Next weekend there will be a gun buyback event at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Those turning in guns will be eligible for gift cards in exchange for their weapons.