Generator demand charged up due to power outages

Large and small units are requested

Oct 11, 2019

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:56 PM PDT

Generator sales and rentals have gone up significantly due to planned power outages in California.  (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With public safety power outages throwing communities into the dark throughout California, the need for generators has been charged up in the last several weeks. 

Giffin Rental in Goleta has had a significant increase in requests.

"We're getting calls from all across the state," said Randy Dvorak Giffin's Director of Sales. "We just purchased a lot more in anticipation. The homeowners need it just as much as the contractors." 

They find out what the needs are and then pick the right size generator to keep the lights on or a business operating while the grid is down.

"It could be from a simple homeowner to a big entity, a big corporation," said Dvorak. "Ventura Water called us and they were in an emergency situation. There has been a shortage across the state of generators. We were able to within an hour and half, secure a 100 KW generator to them."

Some beefier units can easily take multiple inputs or serve heavier equipment.

If you are concerned about a generator, the modern day equipment is as simple as starting a car.  Add gas and follow the instructions for an easy start.

Dvorak said, "generators these days are all digital, it is push button. It is turn on and go."

The Giffin crew remembers one call during the Montecito mudflow disaster in 2018 that helped a breast feeding mother, "and she had all of her breast milk in her refrigerator, and she had to keep her refrigerator on and that was the most important thing to her." 

The wind and fire threat that drives public safety outages, can occur now in any month of the year.

"I don't see this stopping as the years progress, it is going to get worse and worse and there is going to be more of a need," said Dvorak.

Many local hardware stores are stocking extra generators for homeowners and business sites, including the Home Improvement Center, Buena Tools, Home Depot and Lowes.  

 

