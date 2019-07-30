Firefighters put out fire in multi-story home in La Conchita

A fire was reported at a residence in La Conchita on Monday. (KEYT)

LA CONCHITA, Calif. - Ventura County Fire Department Ventura City and Oxnard Fire Department put out a fire in a three-story building in La Conchita Monday afternoon.

Large plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the home at 6951 Vista Del Rinco Rd. at around 3:25 p.m.

Windows were reportedly blown out by the fire.

No one was in the home when firefighters arrived on scene. There are currently no reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist with residents who were displaced by the fire.

There are currently no estimates on the amount of damage the fire caused.