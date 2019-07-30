Experts discuss what to do if a shooter attacks

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - What should you do if you hear the sounds of gunshots ringing out? If an active shooter is on the loose?

Many of the people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival went into shock when they heard gunshots.

Law enforcement and experts trained in active shooter situations say there are things you can do to be better prepared if you get caught in a mass shooting attack.

“First thing you want to do is run, if you can't run then you can hide, if you can't hide then the last thing to do is fight,” said Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.

If hiding or fighting are the best options available, experts say do so defensibly verses submissively.

“Submissive being like hiding underneath a desk when you have no ability to move if that shooter comes toward you. In a defensive position, you are hiding maybe behind a solid wall right next to the door. So when he or she comes in the door you have the ability to hit that person,” said Situational Awareness Expert and retired Air Force Shelter Team Manager Darrell Tullis.

“Not necessarily fight hands on with someone, use chairs, tables anything you can to create distance or protect yourself from an assailant.”

Experts say to pay attention and plan ahead when going to events with crowds.

“Try to be aware of your surroundings. Try to park your vehicles in well-lit areas. Be aware of other vehicles or other people that may be around you,” said Silva.

Pay attention to where exits are.

And if you are a legal gun carrier who makes a decision to try to take the shooter out. Beware.

“There is a lot to consider when confronting someone and you are not wearing a uniform, or you're not readily identifiable,” said Silva.

Remember, in the chaos, officials won't know who the shooter is right away.

“As soon as law enforcement comes around you need to put that firearm down and put your hands up. Make sure they are able to identify that you are not the shooter,” said Tullis.

Officials also recommend civilians getting the Pulse Point free mobile app if you are trained in CPR.

It notifies you where someone near you is having cardiac arrest and could use your help.