Emergency planning from one Santa Barbara neighborhood could help many others

The Eucalyptus Hill Neighborhood Association has an emergency plan in place that could help not only residents where they are located in the foothills, but many others. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Before the next big disaster in the Santa Barbara hills, one neighborhood is getting itself ready to take it on or evacuate safely. They have a communication system in place, many other communities might want to study.



"First responders are not going to get to everybody, there are just not enough of them. We are going to have to rely on each other," said Eucalyptus Hill Neighborhood Association resident Terry Tyler.

There are 700 parcels here. They have bonded together in many ways.

Most recently with this new sign just up from Salinas Street at the entrance to their neighborhood along Alameda Padre Serra.

At the dedication, a letter from one resident was read about the new sign and another one that was much scarier nearby. She said the first sign she saw by her new home was a high fire danger sign.

A mass email went out to 700 addresses not long after the Ridgecrest earthquake earlier this month.



Resident Loy Bearsdmore said, "it was after the first earthquake that occurred in Ridgecrest saying 'OK get your kits updated do everything you need to do to be prepared for an earthquake.'"



This group also has block volunteers to coordinate their needs house by house.



"That person tries to collect information from neighbors as far as how many people live in the households, contact numbers and out of state contacts for them - and if they have any special tools or skill in the event of a disaster," said Beardsmore.



"We know in the event of a disaster we are going to be on our own," said Tyler.

A monthly drill using their setup of two-way radios was simulated.



Tyler said over the radio, "let's start with Alston Road -- Barbara I on Alston Road are you there?"

Beardsmore used another receiver and said she heard it perfectly.

"We have activated that several times through the years and it is a very effective way of communicating what is going on in your little neighborhood within the bigger neighborhood," said Tyler.

This neighborhood group is working with others to share similar emergency response setups.

They have closer ties with the Bucket Brigade and the Montecito Association.

Other homeowners groups are also making a contact to see what works, what the costs are and how they have a structure to stay in touch.



Tyler said, "it is very valuable to get to know your neighbor and know who they are because in a big disaster we have all kinds of skills and be aware and utilize them." On his street alone, there are three doctors.