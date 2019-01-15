Emergency map set up in Montecito to help residents with questions

Members of the MERRAG volunteer group help residents with the updated emergency map prior to a week of weather in Montecito. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Montecito Emergency Response and Recovery Group (MERRAG) has been helping residents with an outreach that includes a disaster evacuation map.

The group has set it up on the lawn off East Valley Road in the Upper Village near San Ysidro Road.

Members in the all volunteer organization have been briefed on how to explain the color coding on the map which has been upgraded since last year.

Now residents can go street by street and see if they are in a high risk area.

There's also information on what to do when you receive pre alerts and warnings and other information.

Residents who were coming by Sunday had their questions answered by those on hand or were referred to a hot line number.

The group has been in place and assisting Montecito residents since 1997.

They work closely with the Office of Emergency Management and the Montecito Fire Protection District.

For more information on MERRAG go to : https://www.merrag.org/

For Santa Barbara County Emergency information go to : www.READYSBC.org