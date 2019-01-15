Safety

Emergency map set up in Montecito to help residents with questions

Volunteers helping through MERRAG group

By:

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 08:01 PM PST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 08:02 PM PST

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Montecito Emergency Response and Recovery Group (MERRAG) has been helping residents with an outreach that includes a disaster evacuation map.

The group has set it up on the lawn off East Valley Road in the Upper Village near San Ysidro Road.

Members in the all volunteer organization have been briefed on how to explain the color coding on the map which has been upgraded since last year.

Now residents can go street by street and see if they are in a high risk area. 

There's also information on what to do when you receive pre alerts and warnings and other information.

Residents who were coming by Sunday had their questions answered by those on hand or were referred to a hot line number.

The group has been in place and assisting Montecito residents since 1997. 

They work closely with the Office of Emergency Management and the Montecito Fire Protection District.

For more information on MERRAG go to : https://www.merrag.org/

For Santa Barbara County Emergency information go to : www.READYSBC.org

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: January 15
Jo Hale for Getty Images

On this day: January 15

Most memorable celebrity weddings
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Most memorable celebrity weddings

Craziest truck spills
Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN

Craziest truck spills

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

2019 North American International Auto Show
Getty Images

2019 North American International Auto Show

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

On this day: January 14
Matej Divizna/Getty Images

On this day: January 14

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

Super Bowl halftime performers through years
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Super Bowl halftime performers through years

On this day: January 13
Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

On this day: January 13

On this day: January 12
Marco Dormino/United Nations via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 12